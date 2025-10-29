The 30 most popular homes for sale in Cincinnati

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Cincinnati metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 10451 Grand Oaks Ln, Montgomery, OH 45242

- Views: 1,538

- List price: $1,500,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 9,005

- Price per square foot: $166.57

#2. 7402 Timber Wolf Dr, Franklin Twp, OH 45005

- Views: 973

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,934

- Price per square foot: $155.07

#3. 7900 Annesdale Dr, Indian Hill, OH 45243

- Views: 893

- List price: $2,699,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 9,067

- Price per square foot: $297.67

#4. 6069 Middleboro Rd, Harlan Twp, OH 45107

- Views: 890

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,242

- Price per square foot: $220.79

#5. 59 Ferndale Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45216

- Views: 854

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,777

- Price per square foot: $84.41

#6. 6788 Summer Field Dr, Mason, OH 45040

- Views: 838

- List price: $685,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,431

- Price per square foot: $126.13

#7. 5062 Orangelawn Dr, Delhi Twp, OH 45238

- Views: 815

- List price: $198,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,164

- Price per square foot: $91.91

#8. 745 Avon Fields Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45229

- Views: 791

- List price: $660,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,862

- Price per square foot: $230.61

#9. 5700 Samstone Ct, Blue Ash, OH 45242

- Views: 755

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,113

- Price per square foot: $208.80

#10. 3290 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Views: 755

- List price: $824,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,214

- Price per square foot: $256.66

#11. 8234 Voltaire Ct, Waynesville, OH 45068

- Views: 753

- List price: $12,700,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 15,246

- Price per square foot: $833.01

#12. 5565 Ehrling Rd, Columbia Twp, OH 45227

- Views: 734

- List price: $139,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,168

- Price per square foot: $119.78

#13. 6201 Cambridge Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230

- Views: 722

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,808

- Price per square foot: $210.12

#14. 654 Doepke Ln, Springfield Twp., OH 45231

- Views: 687

- List price: $469,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,730

- Price per square foot: $171.79

#15. 8676 Brittany Dr, Sycamore Twp, OH 45242

- Views: 682

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,520

- Price per square foot: $228.17

#16. 15 Old Orchard Ln, Indian Hill, OH 45242

- Views: 676

- List price: $3,250,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,368

- Price per square foot: $441.10

#17. 1031 E Rookwood Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Views: 675

- List price: $1,799,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,042

- Price per square foot: $356.98

#18. 2232 St, Rt 222 Tate Twp, OH 45157

- Views: 673

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,510

- Price per square foot: $99.34

#19. 200 Sycamore Creek Dr, Springboro, OH 45066

- Views: 670

- List price: $459,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,603

- Price per square foot: $127.39

#20. 1318 Franklin Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45237

- Views: 655

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,874

- Price per square foot: $47.97

#21. 3540 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220

- Views: 650

- List price: $1,199,900

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 8,650

- Price per square foot: $138.72

#22. 9471 Deardoff Rd, Franklin Twp, OH 45005

- Views: 646

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,632

- Price per square foot: $151.94

#23. 3975 Mt Carmel Rd, Anderson Twp, OH 45244

- Views: 637

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,696

- Price per square foot: $159.20

#24. 7154 Goldengate Dr, Anderson Twp, OH 45244

- Views: 636

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,476

- Price per square foot: $131.26

#25. 1869 Ashbrook Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45238

- Views: 626

- List price: $149,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,227

- Price per square foot: $66.91

#26. 8303 Weller Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242

- Views: 609

- List price: $589,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,008

- Price per square foot: $196.11

#27. 2739 Westbrook Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45211

- Views: 602

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,467

- Price per square foot: $95.43

#28. 3246 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Views: 600

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,327

- Price per square foot: $461.97

#29. 8931 Terwilligers Trl, Montgomery, OH 45249

- Views: 596

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,848

- Price per square foot: $185.62

#30. 4644 Belleview Ave, Blue Ash, OH 45242

- Views: 595

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,977

- Price per square foot: $252.91

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.