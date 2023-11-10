Happy Veterans Day: Where events are being held around the Miami Valley

Veterans Day 2022

DAYTON — On Saturday, November, 11, we will be remembering and honoring those who have served our country to protect and preserve our freedom.

Several communities are the Miami Valley are holding events and offering free food and services to honor our vets.

Centerville Veterans Day Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11

TIME: 11 am

WHERE: Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park, 255, W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville

VA Dayton Veterans Parade

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11

TIME: 11am

WHERE: Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third Street, Dayton

Free Veterans Day Meals

Bob Evans Restaurants

Veterans and active-duty military guests can choose one of the following farm-fresh dishes when they dine in:



Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy, and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries, or fresh-cut fruit.





Sunrise: Two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, and your choice of hash browns, home fries, or fresh-cut fruit. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.





The Classic Breakfast: Classic combination of two fresh-cracked eggs, cooked to order, with a choice of premium breakfast meat. Served with your choice of freshly baked bread.





The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit, two sausage links, one turkey sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips, and a freshly baked biscuit.





Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter made with vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.





Sausage Gravy & Biscuits: A cup of Bob Evans’s signature house-made sausage gravy with two freshly baked buttermilk biscuits.





Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.





Banana Berry Oatmeal: Rolled oat oatmeal topped with wild blueberries, sweet blueberry sauce, fresh banana slices, and honey-roasted pecans. Served with fresh milk and a side of freshly baked banana nut bread.





Bowl of Rolled-Oat Oatmeal: Made fresh daily. Served with real brown sugar, fresh milk, and dried cranberries or honey-roasted pecans.





Down-Home Country-Fried Steak: Topped with savory country gravy and served with mashed potatoes and green beans with ham, served with your choice of freshly baked bread.



NOTE : Guests wishing to enjoy a free Veterans Day meal must provide proof of service. Accepted identification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), a photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing a uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.

: Guests wishing to enjoy a free Veterans Day meal must provide proof of service. Accepted identification includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), a photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing a uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation. McDonald’s Restaurants (Greater Ohio)

(Greater Ohio) For breakfast , veterans can enjoy an Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, along with a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea, or coffee.

For lunch or dinner , veterans can enjoy a Double Cheeseburger, 6-piece McNugget, or Filet-O-Fish sandwich with a small fry and any size soft drink, tea, or coffee.

Veterans Shoot for Free at Ohio Ranges

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites veterans to visit and shoot for free at one of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. The Division of Wildlife is providing a free range day as a thank you to all veterans for their service. This event includes all Class A, B, and C ranges.

Visit one of the following public shooting ranges to gain hands-on experience with firearms from certified instructors at no charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling 43143





Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley 43003





Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491





Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068





Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844

RTA Offers Free Rides on Veterans Day

In honor of all active-duty military members and veterans, the Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides systemwide to the public on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. This is a continuation of the RTA’s 50th anniversary celebration with rides being free on all federal holidays and Sundays through the remainder of the year.

The RTA wants to make sure everyone who wants to participate in area Veterans Day events has access to transportation. This free service includes fixed-route buses traveling throughout the transit system, as well as rides on RTA Connect, the agency’s ADA paratransit service.





