Edge Heads-Win tickets to see AC/DC at Ohio Stadium, Wednesday July 15

Win tickets to see AC/DC from the Evening Edge with Todd Hollst

Edge Heads, are you ready to rock? Register below for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to see AC/DC at Ohio Stadium, Wednesday, July 15, with special guest The Pretty Reckless. Buy tickets here.

10 LUCKY EDGE HEADS WILL WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE SHOW!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/8/2026 – 7/12/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: 10 (TEN) winners will receive a pair of tickets to see AC/DC at Ohio Stadium, Wednesday, July 15. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

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