If you're in the market for affordable car insurance, you may be in for a challenge, as inflation, which causes the price of goods and labor to soar, also makes insurance rates surge. From rising costs of car repair parts to labor and real estate, all these contribute to cheap auto insurance becoming scarcer.

All the hikes in car insurance rates make coverage increasingly expensive, even out of reach, for many U.S. households. Indeed, Investopedia cited data from a recent survey in which eight in ten American drivers said insurance prices have become unaffordable for the typical person.

The good news is that there are ways to secure a budget-friendly policy, one of which is to have a better understanding of insurance rates and how inflation affects them.

Can You Negotiate a Lower Car Insurance Rate?

No. Auto insurance rates aren't negotiable.

Car insurance providers base the rates they charge on various factors, including your:

Age

Gender

Driving history

Location

Car make, model, and year

Credit score

Insurers also have their own pricing formulas and must adhere to rigid, state-regulated risk assessments and algorithms. Together, these factors help ensure pricing uniformity, fairness, and compliance, so there's no room for policy shoppers, such as yourself, to haggle individually.

How Can You Lower Your Car Insurance Costs?

While you may not be able to negotiate your premiums directly, there are still things you can do to make them more affordable, such as taking the time to shop around. It involves requesting auto insurance quotes from several providers and comparing them (including with your existing policy's price).

Thanks to technology, you no longer have to call each of your prospective insurers, as you can now get car insurance online quotes. It'll only take you "a minute" to get started, as explained by this page discussing auto insurance New Hampshire residents can get a quote for.

Once you have several quotes, compare apples to apples, which are policies with similar:

Coverage limits

Deductibles

Policy types

Confirm all the policies you compare provide each type of coverage you need and want (bodily injury, property damage, collision, and comprehensive auto insurance). Then, look at their quoted prices; they should give you an idea which one comes with the most affordable car insurance premiums.

How Is Inflation Making Affordable Car Insurance Harder to Find in 2026?

Inflation drives the factors that make auto insurance more expensive, from the price of goods to the cost of labor. It also contributes to higher real estate prices, particularly for commercial and industrial buildings and facilities, further compounding the issue.

Inflation and the Price of Goods

In a piece published by the National Public Radio (NPR) in October 2025, it cited data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics stating that auto insurance premiums rose by about 55% since 2020.

A chief reason behind that significant increase is inflation's impact on the price of goods, including those needed to build, repair, and maintain automobiles.

Whenever these items' prices go up, insurers must spend more money paying out claims. They need to mitigate their losses (otherwise, they'll go out of business), so they transfer some of the costs to consumers or policyholders.

Inflation and the Cost of Labor

Another way inflation is causing or contributing to the scarcity of affordable car insurance is by making the cost of labor surge, meaning that auto repair professionals now charge more for their services. They have to, as they need to survive in today's economy, too.

There's also the ongoing problem of service technician shortages in the automotive and truck retail sectors.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) reports that due to new job demand and retirements, these industries need almost 76,000 techs yearly. However, the number of new service tech graduates amounts to only 39,000, resulting in a shortage of around 37,000 trained technicians.

Such shortages influence the upward trend of car insurance premiums, as inflation erodes consumers' purchasing power, and auto workers are consumers, too. Due to their industry facing talent scarcity, existing workers become more in-demand, justifying their right to demand higher wages.

Inflation and Higher Real Estate Prices

As inflation makes the price of goods and labor soar, real estate property owners also feel the pinch, as they'd have to spend more on repairing and maintaining their properties and facilities.

The above affects automotive-related businesses (e.g., repair shops or automotive part manufacturing facilities), whether they own or rent the commercial and industrial building they operate in.

If they own the property, they'd have to pay for the repairs and upkeep directly. If they rent, they'll see these costs of increasing rents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Inflation the Only Reason Behind Rising Car Insurance Rates?

No. While inflation is a significant driver in itself and of many factors behind rising car insurance rates, other factors drive up costs, including extreme weather events.

As severe weather incidents like storms, floods, tornadoes, hailstorms, and extreme heat occur more often and become more intense, the risk of them causing more significant damage to more vehicles increases. Insurers, as a way to mitigate their risk, then charge more for their insurance products.

How Does Your Credit History Affect Car Insurance Premiums?

In many (but not all) U.S. states, the law allows insurance companies to use your credit history and credit score as a way to gauge the level of risk they'll take on if they provide you with insurance. They often associate clean credit histories and high credit scores with high financial responsibility.

In the eyes of auto insurers, financially responsible individuals are less likely to do risky stuff, such as engage in reckless driving behaviors that could ultimately lead to a motor vehicle incident and the need to file a claim.

Don't Let Inflation Force You to Skip Coverage

While inflation may be making affordable car insurance more difficult to find this year by driving up the price of goods, labor, and real estate, you shouldn't just give up and accept an expensive policy. Neither should you drop coverage.

Instead, take the time to shop around, compare policies, and request auto insurance quotes so you can identify and secure a more budget-friendly policy.

We've got more of the latest news, informative guides, and related reads for you, so stick around and check out the rest of our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.