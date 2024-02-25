Milder, breezy today with some sunshine; Warmer with chances for rain next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Midler, breezy Sunday

Warmer with chances for rain and storms next week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs quickly rebounding to the mid-50s. Breezy with gusts of 25+ MPH expected.

Saturday Weather Saturday Weather (WHIO)

MONDAY: Even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s. A stray strong storm with gusty winds is possible later in the day into the overnight, but confidence remains quite low at this stage as we work to resolve timing details. However, anytime we have a push of milder air like this with a strong cold front, a couple of gusty storms are possible.

Saturday Weather Saturday Weather (WHIO)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely as a cold front passes during the daytime. A rumble of thunder is possible. Breezy. Mild again with highs in the middle to upper 50s early. Temperatures will quickly fall on Wednesday afternoon. A brief mix of snow may occur Wednesday evening or Wednesday night as precipitation end

THURSDAY: Gradual clearing behind the Wednesday cold front. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Forecast had trended drier here with sunshine and moderate temperatures. Highs back to around 50 degrees.

Saturday Weather Saturday Weather (WHIO)

©2024 Cox Media Group