Mainly clear tonight, not as chilly; Warm temperatures to start fall season

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
--- Mainly clear overnight
--- Not as chilly but still cool tonight, 80s return tomorrow
--- Trending warmer and dry for the week
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT
Mainly clear and not as chilly.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a shower possible and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
©2023 Cox Media Group