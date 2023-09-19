Mainly clear tonight, not as chilly; Warm temperatures to start fall season

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

--- Mainly clear overnight

--- Not as chilly but still cool tonight, 80s return tomorrow

--- Trending warmer and dry for the week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT

Mainly clear and not as chilly.

Tuesday night forecast

Tuesday night: Hourly Forecast - Next 24 hours

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday night 7-Day PM

Tuesday night Future cast

Tuesday Night Muggy Meter

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a shower possible and highs in the mid to upper 70s.





©2023 Cox Media Group