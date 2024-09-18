Julie Chrisley resentencing: How much time are prosecutors asking for?

Julie Chrisley will be resentenced after an appeals court threw out her sentence earlier this year, but how much time is she facing now?

Julie Chrisley, her reality television star husband, Todd Chrisley, and their accountant were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS.

But a judge in June ruled that a lower court had to re-sentence her after it was found that the evidence used against her to determine when she was part of the fraud was not found, People magazine reported.

“The problem is that we have not located the evidence the district court relied on in adopting that finding,” the ruling said, according to the magazine. “Our review of the record hasn’t revealed evidence to show, even by a preponderance of the evidence, that [Julie] was involved in 2006. Indeed, the government’s brief concedes that the evidence shows Julie ‘participated in the bank fraud conspiracy from 2007,’ not 2006.”

Prosecutors in a filing on Monday said they will ask that her original sentence recommendation of seven years be used.

“For resentencing purposes, the government does not intend to introduce new or additional evidence on when Julie joined the bank fraud conspiracy. Instead, the government will proceed on an actual loss amount of $4.7 million—the actual loss incurred after Julie’s real estate company received its first fraudulent loan on July 11, 2007,” prosecutors said in a statement, according to WSB. “At the first sentencing, the government recommended a within-guidelines sentence; at resentencing, the government will urge the Court to do the same, namely, to re-impose the same 84-month sentence, which is within the new adjusted guidelines range.”

Julie Chrisley will be in court next Wednesday to receive her new sentence.

Todd Chrisley’s sentence of 12 years was upheld, WSB reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group