18-year-old seriously hurt after being shot at Ohio beach, police say

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old suffered serious injuries after being shot at an Ohio beach Saturday night.
Police were called to Edgewater Beach in northern Ohio Saturday after a reported 20 to 30 shots were heard in the area, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.
An 18-year-old was grazed in the back and taken to the hospital.
Cleveland EMS said the 18-year-old is in serious condition, WKYC reports.
Cleveland Metroparks Police is handling the investigation.
They told WOIO they “responded to a call for shots fired at Edgewater Park. The incident is under investigation.”
We will update this story.
