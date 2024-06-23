18-year-old seriously hurt after being shot at Ohio beach, police say

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old suffered serious injuries after being shot at an Ohio beach Saturday night.

Police were called to Edgewater Beach in northern Ohio Saturday after a reported 20 to 30 shots were heard in the area, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

An 18-year-old was grazed in the back and taken to the hospital.

Cleveland EMS said the 18-year-old is in serious condition, WKYC reports.

Cleveland Metroparks Police is handling the investigation.

They told WOIO they “responded to a call for shots fired at Edgewater Park. The incident is under investigation.”

We will update this story.

