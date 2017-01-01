breaking news

Winter Weather Advisory issued starting this afternoon, snow on the way

Live Doppler 7 Radar

Click below for the latest weather updates

Weather Radar

Popular Stories

Kirstie Zontini
Storm Center 7 Weather Kirstie Zontini
NOW 18°
9AM 15°
1PM 20°

County Jail Bookings

Special Features

See More

Videos from News Center 7

Snow develops Friday: Totals and timing
Snow develops Friday: Totals and timing
Tips to keep your home cozy and heating costs down in the cold
Tips to keep your home cozy and heating
Health system’s helicopter moved during extreme cold
Health system’s helicopter moved during
Miami Valley's Most Wanted: Dec. 28, 2017
Miami Valley's Most Wanted: Dec. 28
NYE plans in Miami Valley move indoors ahead of freezing temps
NYE plans in Miami Valley move indoors
AERIAL FOOTAGE: One dead after trench collapse in Warren County
AERIAL FOOTAGE: One dead after trench
Tax confusion reigns
Tax confusion reigns
Stroop bridge work
Stroop bridge work
Fire in Springfield
Fire in Springfield

Crime & Law

More ...

Sports

More ...

Clark Howard

More

WHIO Facebook

WHIO Twitter

Storm Center 7

News Photos

Entertainment Photos

Latest Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: US dealing with brutal cold heading into New Year’s holiday
PHOTOS: US dealing with brutal cold heading into New Year’s holiday
Faces of the Cotton Bowl: Photos from press conferences
Faces of the Cotton Bowl: Photos from
Photos: Ohio State Buckeyes practice for Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium
Photos: Ohio State Buckeyes practice
Photos: Notable deaths 2017
Photos: Notable deaths 2017
Photos: Christmas celebrated around the world
Photos: Christmas celebrated around
PHOTOS: Viewers submit ugly Christmas sweater pics to ring in holiday 
PHOTOS: Viewers submit ugly Christmas
Piqua porch theft: Can you claim any of these items?
Piqua porch theft: Can you claim any
VA cemetery headstones damaged when driver crashes through fence
VA cemetery headstones damaged when
PHOTOS: Structure in Dayton erupts in flames
PHOTOS: Structure in Dayton erupts in