Win $1,000 with WHIO Radio’s Payroll Payout Contest

WHIO Radio's Payroll Payout Contest

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! WHIO Radio’s Payroll Payout Contest starts Monday, April 21, and goes through Friday, June 6*.

How to Play:

Listen to WHIO Radio weekdays at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. between April 21st and Friday, June 6th*

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

·One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/21/25–6/6/25 (*excl. 5/26/25). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309