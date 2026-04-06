WIN $1000 with WHIO Radio’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help Pay Your Bills! The WHIO Payroll Payout Contest starts Monday, April 24th and goes through Friday, June 9th.*. That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!
Here’s how you could win from B98.5:
- Listen to WHIO Monday, April 24 through Friday, June 9* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm
- We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours
- You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below
- One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000
*Excluding May 29, 2023 (Memorial Day)
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/20/26–6/5/26; Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/ listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.