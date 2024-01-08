Wintry mix, windy expected tomorrow; Chance for snow Wednesday, this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

TUESDAY: Snow showers early turning to rain all day Tuesday. Snow accumulations are looking rather light at this time due to the brief duration of the mix, however, we will need to monitor for a sloppy morning commute with snow changing to rain.

A good soaking of rain is expected Tuesday afternoon, with rainfall potentially over 1″. Windy. Gusts to 30 m.p.h.. High temperatures in the upper 40s. Wind gusts could approach 40 m.p.h. at times Tuesday night. Rain mixes with snow overnight into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Colder, expect snow showers early.

Snow accumulations look rather minimal at this time, reaching nearly an inch at most. Highs in the upper 30s. Windy. Gusts over 40 m.p.h. are possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly with highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with another round of rain or snow arriving. Low confidence forecast. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: The chance of snow depends on how Friday’s forecast turns out. Low confidence forecast at this stage. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Drying out with mostly cloudy skies. Coldest air of the season. High temperatures rise into the 20s. Low temperatures in rural areas will drop into the single digits.

