Winter has returned

DAYTON, OH — This morning’s cold front blasted through with authority! We have fallen from the upper 60s yesterday to teens and 20s for much of today. Wind has made it feel even worse outside. The wind advisory for gusts of 50MPH will expire at 6PM, but I expect gusty winds to continue through much of the night.

Tuesday morning brings lows in the teens and single digit wind chills. Dress in layers! A weak disturbance swinging through Tuesday evening may bring some flurries or light snow showers, but any accumulation is expected to be very light.

Wednesday evening, another cold front arrives. This system looks a bit more robust. A better coverage of snow is likely Wednesday evening through Wednesday night. Accumulation of .5″ to 1″ seems reasonable, and this may cause some travel issues. Be careful as you make your plans for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day.