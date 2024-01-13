Wind gusts reported near 50 mph; How strong gusts are in your neighborhood

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley has been with strong wind gusts since Friday.
Most of the area remains under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight.
Wind gusts of nearly 50 m.p.h. have already been reported across the Miami Valley.
The National Weather Service (NWS) and trained observers have reported these wind gusts:
BUTLER COUNTY:
- Middletown Hook Field- 46 m.p.h.
CLINTON COUNTY:
- NWS in Wilmington- 47 m.p.h.
GREENE COUNTY:
- Wright Patterson Air Force Base- 46 m.p.h.
- Xenia Greene County Airport- 46 m.p.h.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
- Dayton International Airport- 46 m.p.h.
WARREN COUNTY:
- Warren County Airport- 48 m.p.h.
