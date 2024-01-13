Storm Center 7

Wind gusts reported near 50 mph; How strong gusts are in your neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

Damage from Friday's wind gusts Photo contributed by AES Ohio (Credit: AES Ohio)

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley has been with strong wind gusts since Friday.

Most of the area remains under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight.

>>Wind Chill, Wind Advisories in effect; flurries possible; extremely cold temps

Wind gusts of nearly 50 m.p.h. have already been reported across the Miami Valley.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and trained observers have reported these wind gusts:

BUTLER COUNTY:

  • Middletown Hook Field- 46 m.p.h.

CLINTON COUNTY:

  • NWS in Wilmington- 47 m.p.h.

GREENE COUNTY:

  • Wright Patterson Air Force Base- 46 m.p.h.
  • Xenia Greene County Airport- 46 m.p.h.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

  • Dayton International Airport- 46 m.p.h.

WARREN COUNTY:

  • Warren County Airport- 48 m.p.h.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.

Damage from Friday's wind gusts Photo contributed by AES Ohio (Credit: AES Ohio)

Damage from Friday's wind gusts Photo contributed by AES Ohio (Credit: AES Ohio)

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read