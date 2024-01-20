Wind Chill Advisory in effect this morning; Cloudy with a few flurries; some slick spots expected

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued until Noon Saturday for Butler, Warren, Clinton, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Darke, and Miami counties in Ohio, and Randolph, Wayne, and Union counties in Indiana.

Wind Chill Alerts

Temps and Wind Chills

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Lingering flurries into Saturday

Bitter cold weekend, warmer next week

Several rain chances next week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast

SATURDAY: Dangerously cold Saturday morning with sub-zero wind chills. Staying very cold into the afternoon with highs in the teens and single digit wind chills likely. Cloudy with a few flurries around. A few slick spots expected this morning.

What to wear today

SUNDAY (COLD): Dangerously cold again Sunday morning with wind chills near zero. A gradual clearing trend expected with more sunshine into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Commute forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s which is pretty typical for this time of year.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain. There is a brief chance for freezing rain early Tuesday morning before all rain is expected Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Snowfall totals

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Much warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Storm Center 7 Day forecast

FRIDAY: A few more showers around on Friday. Cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday 7-Day Forecast: January 20, 2024 A bitterly cold start this weekend, but we will thaw out next week!

©2024 Cox Media Group