Widespread hard freeze expected to end growing season this week

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing this week a hard freeze will end the growing season across the Miami Valley.

And with a Freeze Warning in effect for the whole region Tuesday morning, you’ll want to make sure to bring in any plants you don’t want damaged by a hard freeze, Chaney said.

Frost advisories have already been issued this year, but there’s a difference between when we see advisories issued for frost and warnings issued for a freeze.

Freeze Warning

Here’s the difference between the different weather advisories:

Freeze Watch

Usually issued 24 to 36 hours before temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees or below. During the growing season, this can give you time to prepare and protect crops and outside plants.

Freeze Warning

Similar to other warnings, these alerts are letting you know the event is imminent. Widespread temperatures at or below 32 degrees are highly likely.

If temperatures are below freezing for the first time in the fall for several hours, it will also signal the end of the growing season.

Once the growing season begins in the spring, it is important to act before the temperature drops to protect plants, crops and vegetation.

When a Freeze Watch is issued, pay attention to the time frame and get ready to protect items from the cold.

For any freeze alerts, you’ll want to protect crops, outdoor plants, plumbing and even drain outdoor sprinklers the night before the cold arrives. An upgrade to a Freeze Warning can typically occur the night before the cold air arrives.

Frost Advisory

This is issued when temperatures are expected to drop between 33-36 degrees during the growing season when clear skies and calm winds are present to allow for frost development. Frost can damage or kill sensitive vegetation and plants.

