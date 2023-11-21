Wet, windy commute today; Dry, sunny for Thanksgiving

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Wet, windy commute Tuesday

Dry, sunny Thanksgiving

Trending colder this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Widespread rain early in the day, becoming more scattered into the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Windy. Sustained winds around 20 mph with gusts 30-35 MPH in the morning. Winds decrease a bit into the afternoon.

The combination of rainy and windy conditions may lead to a slower go of it on the roads in the morning. High temperatures reach the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy Wednesday morning with a slow clearing expected. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Still breezy at times with winds of 10 to 15 out of the NW.

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: High temperatures look to warm into the low 50s.

Skies will remain clear.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing, but looking dry at this time. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible on Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

