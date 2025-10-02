Way warmer than normal, then a big drop

DAYTON, OH — I did some number crunching today, and on average the Miami Valley sees its last day at or above 85 degrees around September 22nd . We’re well past that, but I am forecasting us to hit 85 each of the next two days, and 84 on Sunday. Warm weather fans, enjoy it. This will be followed up with a sharp drop in the temperatures.

Records

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

A cold front arriving Tuesday sets everything in motion. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue. Rainfall totals will stay in the .5 to 1 inch range, and should be beneficial given our ongoing drought.

Rain

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

In behind it, much cooler air arrives. There are still some uncertainties on exactly how cold we’ll get. As of now, highs in the 60s look probable on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will likely dip into the low 40s for at least one morning. Some spots may be flirting with the upper 30s and the potential for the first frost of the season.