Warmth continues to build in

DAYTON, OH — It has been a gloomy, but mild day across the Miami Valley. The same will be true for the rest of the week. We’ll see lots of clouds between now and Friday. Rain returns Thursday night into Friday. However, temperatures will climb warmer each day.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week. Right now, we’re calling for a high of 61 Friday afternoon. This would tie the record high of 61 set back in 1946.

60s during January happen every few years. The last time we made it to 60 degrees or warmer was in 2023. We had three separate days at 60+. In 2020, Dayton managed to hit 67!

