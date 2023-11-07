Warmer temperatures, today, tomorrow; Rain chances increase mid week, cold this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal temps through Wednesday

Showers become more likely midweek

Below normal temperatures return late week

FULL FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Clouds early with more sun as the day goes on and it will be dry, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

High temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 60s. A chance for showers returns late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers very early in the day, then mainly dry. Rain will be light and scattered.

Mostly cloudy. Highs climb to the upper 60s and even lower 70s thanks to a stiff southerly breeze.

THURSDAY: An isolated shower early, then mostly cloudy. Cooler. We’ll start the day in the mid-50s and won’t warm much at all into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler Friday. Highs only around 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Similar to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine. A cold morning gives way to highs in the mid-50s.

