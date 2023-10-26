Stretch of cool weather to follow warm Friday and the possibility of weekend rain

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Remaining very warm into Friday
- Tracking rain chances for the weekend
- Prolonged stretch of cool weather next week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies into tonight. A few sprinkles possible past sunset, but nothing heavy, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.
Overall, the weather should cooperate for trick-or-treating tonight in Miami County. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s this evening, only to lower by Friday morning to the 60s. That swing means we could be dealing with record warmth overnight.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers. Some may pass through during the morning with another chance arriving late Friday evening into Friday night. Daytime highs climb into the mid- and upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers are possible, but not all-day rain on Saturday. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Sunday will be the wettest day of the 7-day forecast. Widespread rain is likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers, especially early. Drying out later in the day. Cooler with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s. A hard freeze appears likely Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 20s.
TUESDAY: A cold start with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Another cold morning with lows in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon. A slight chance for showers. Highs in the mid-40s.
THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Remaining cool with highs in the upper 40s.
©2023 Cox Media Group