Warm, humidity increases today; Chance for storms Thursday, some strong

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Increasing humidity, seasonal temperatures Wednesday
- Increasing storm chances Thursday, a few strong.
- Slight flood risk into the weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or storm mainly north. Better chances for rain overnight into Thursday.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and a little more humid.
THURSDAY: Scattered storms early, a few strong. Showers and a few storms again into the afternoon. Strongest stay to our southeast. Highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.
SATURDAY: Best chance for showers throughout the morning and again into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder likely during the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Warm and humid with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
