Warm, humidity increases today; Chance for storms Thursday, some strong

Increasing humidity, seasonal temperatures Wednesday

Increasing storm chances Thursday, a few strong.

Slight flood risk into the weekend

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or storm mainly north. Better chances for rain overnight into Thursday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and a little more humid.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms early, a few strong. Showers and a few storms again into the afternoon. Strongest stay to our southeast. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Best chance for showers throughout the morning and again into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder likely during the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

