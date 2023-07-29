Warm, humid, chance of storms today; Conditions improve next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers, storms moving through this morning

Warm, humid throughout the day with chance of storms

Returning closer to “normal” late weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with storms moving through this morning.

StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale says there is a chance of isolated showers throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, dry, and slightly cooler. We will see closer-to-normal temperatures with highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

