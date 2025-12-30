Two chances for light snow

DAYTON, OH — Winter weather continues to impact the Miami Valley with two more chances for light snow over the next 36 hours. One chance arrives tonight. Another moves in tomorrow afternoon and evening. Of the two, Wednesday’s looks to be more impactful.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Tonight, light snow showers appear likely. Amounts will only range from a trace to .5″ in most areas. Even so, untreated roadways could become slick or snow covered by tomorrow morning.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Snow is likely again Wednesday evening. Most will end before midnight, and totals will be generally light, but anything that falls will stick to untreated roadways. Wind gusts to 30MPH combined with the snow will also reduce visibility. Plan ahead and be safe on the roadways New Year’s Eve evening.