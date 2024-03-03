Sunshine gets more persistent today; warmer temps expected Monday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Stubborn clouds early, some breaks Sunday

Unseasonably warm Monday

Showers, cooler Tuesday into midweek



DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sunshine will gradually become more persistent on Sunday. This will help us warm into the lower to middle 60s.

MONDAY: Sunshine early with more clouds arriving late in the day. Low to middle 70s for highs! Our current forecast calls for a high of 74. That wouldn’t quite come close to the record of 77, but it would still be way above the typical high of 47. A bit breezy as well. A stray shower is not impossible late, with better chances overnight!

TUESDAY: Tracking a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. An early look at this system would suggest severe weather is unlikely despite the warmth with highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers mainly early in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine mixed with clouds and drier. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

