Sunny, warm today; Heatwave arriving for Labor Day weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Meteorological Fall starts TODAY!

VERY dry over the next week

Heatwave arriving for Labor Day weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

It will be nice tonight for high school football. A few more clouds will allow it to not be as cool with temperatures dropping into 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Increasing temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: 90-degree temperatures return along with the humid air. 90° in Dayton with heat index values in the low to mid-90s. Sunny skies are expected.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Welcome back to the summer season. Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s, nearing 100.

TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to increase. The middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s nearing 100.

WEDNESDAY: 90-degree temperatures continue. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values hold near 100.

THURSDAY: Dry conditions hold. Temperatures are slightly cooler by a few degrees topping out in the upper 80s.

