Sunny, warm today; Heatwave arriving for Labor Day weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Meteorological Fall starts TODAY!
- VERY dry over the next week
- Heatwave arriving for Labor Day weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
It will be nice tonight for high school football. A few more clouds will allow it to not be as cool with temperatures dropping into 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Increasing temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: 90-degree temperatures return along with the humid air. 90° in Dayton with heat index values in the low to mid-90s. Sunny skies are expected.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Welcome back to the summer season. Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s, nearing 100.
TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to increase. The middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s nearing 100.
WEDNESDAY: 90-degree temperatures continue. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values hold near 100.
THURSDAY: Dry conditions hold. Temperatures are slightly cooler by a few degrees topping out in the upper 80s.
