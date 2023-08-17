Sunny this morning, chance of showers this afternoon; Clear, comfortable tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sunny start

Passing p.m. showers

Comfortable feel lasts into Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 day forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

THIS MORNING: Mainly clear with temps in the mid-60s.

What to expect the next 24 hours Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with highs climbing to the low and mid-80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.

Today's forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Clouds will increase, followed by some passing showers in the afternoon, along with a couple of thunderstorms Thursday evening. Breezy as the front moves through.

Futurecast for tonight Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Tonight's forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

FRIDAY: Comfortable feel continues. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Sunshine is expected on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Summer heat returns along with humidity. Highs in the lower 90s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s. Monday looks to be the warmest day out of the next 7.

TUESDAY: Staying hot with sunshine. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

