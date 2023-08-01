Storm Center 7

Sunny and pleasant today; Rain chances return later this week

By WHIO Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Some wildfire smoke today, no major impacts
  • Staying dry & comfortable through Wednesday
  • Rain chances return Thursday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs still slightly below average in the low 80s. A bit of wildfire smoke will make for a milky appearance to the sky, according to weather specialist Nick Dunn.

Smoke Concentration

Fair Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Humidity slowly returns. Temperatures slightly warmer in the middle 80s.

Dragons Forecast

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Warmer and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, turning drier. Muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

Comfort Index

SATURDAY: Drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant conditions with highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s.

7-Day Forecast

