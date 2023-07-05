Mild, clearing skies tonight; Storms to return near of week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Aside from stray shower, fireworks weather looks good!
- Hot and Humid Wednesday
- Better Storm Chances late Wednesday into Thursday
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY (JULY 4TH): Mainly clear with temps in the mid 60s
WEDNESDAY: Drier conditions with sunshine. Stray shower or storm possible. Very warm with highs near 90.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms expected. Warm with highs in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY: An early sprinkle possible, otherwise partly cloudy and cooler with highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray storm possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
MONDAY: Chance of storms. Otherwise cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs struggling to reach the 80s.
