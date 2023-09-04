Sunny, above normal temperatures today; Rain, storm chances increase throughout week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Above normal temperatures
- Increasing rain and storm chances
- Approaching cooler temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Heat index values climb into the middle 90s.
TUESDAY: Temperatures remain above normal. Highs in the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s.
A mix of sun and clouds. Small chance of showers and storms, mainly after 5 PM.
WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms early morning. Partly cloudy skies as our next system approaches. Increasing rain chances overnight and into Thursday.
Highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Most areas will likely stay dry. Highs in the middle 80s.
Rain chances end by Thursday evening.
FRIDAY: Dry conditions returning with partly sunny skies and feeling less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine, seasonable temperatures. Highs nearing 80 degrees.
SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs around 80 degrees.
