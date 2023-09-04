Sunny, above normal temperatures today; Rain, storm chances increase throughout week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal temperatures

Increasing rain and storm chances

Approaching cooler temperatures

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Heat index values climb into the middle 90s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures remain above normal. Highs in the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s.

A mix of sun and clouds. Small chance of showers and storms, mainly after 5 PM.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms early morning. Partly cloudy skies as our next system approaches. Increasing rain chances overnight and into Thursday.

Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Most areas will likely stay dry. Highs in the middle 80s.

Rain chances end by Thursday evening.

FRIDAY: Dry conditions returning with partly sunny skies and feeling less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, seasonable temperatures. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs around 80 degrees.

