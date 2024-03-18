Snow chances increasing today; Seasonable temperatures, windy this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Snow chances increasing Monday

Windy week ahead

Seasonable temperatures have returned

FULL DETAILS:

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers looking more likely, according to Storm Center Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

A light dusting to a half inch is possible, but no travel impacts are expected. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & windy with gusts of 30+ MPH possible. Cool again with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight could impact early-season blooms and lead to another freeze.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and the forecast has trended much cooler today here. Cool with highs in the middle 40s. Some rain and snow showers may arrive late in the day into the overnight.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers, but the confidence here is low. Cool with highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Some sunshine and seasonable. Highs around 50.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with highs in the middle 50s.

