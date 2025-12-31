Snow to cause New Year’s Eve travel issues

DAYTON, OH — Snow is yet again on the way to the Miami Valley. Tonight’s round of snow will be light, but snow will have no problem coating roadways leading to slippery travel.

7PM to midnight tonight is the most likely timeframe for snow. There could be some brief, heavy bursts of snow as the cold front passes through. Accumulations of .5″ to 2″ are expected. These totals aren’t overly heavy, but enough to add an extra challenge to drivers tonight.

After tonight, there is no snow in the forecast for at least the next 7 days. Temperatures will slowly climb back to the low 40s by early next week.