Slightly cloudy with some patchy fog this AM; Showers possible Thursday evening

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Some patchy fog possible, cool feel continues
- Few more showers possible Thursday evening
- Cranking up the heat Sunday and Monday
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: A few clouds with some patchy fog. Cool with temps in the low 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.
Mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Comfortable feel continues.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with highs climbing to the low and mid 80s. Clouds increase with a few showers by Thursday evening, especially north of I-70.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
SATURDAY: Sunshine expected on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.
SUNDAY: Summer heat returns. Highs near 90 under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s.
TUESDAY: Staying hot with sunshine. Highs in the lower 90s.
©2023 Cox Media Group