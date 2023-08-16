Slightly cloudy with some patchy fog this AM; Showers possible Thursday evening

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Some patchy fog possible, cool feel continues

Few more showers possible Thursday evening

Cranking up the heat Sunday and Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

School Bus Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds with some patchy fog. Cool with temps in the low 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.

Mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Comfortable feel continues.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with highs climbing to the low and mid 80s. Clouds increase with a few showers by Thursday evening, especially north of I-70.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

SATURDAY: Sunshine expected on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Summer heat returns. Highs near 90 under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Staying hot with sunshine. Highs in the lower 90s.

