Showers, storms expected today; Drier conditions, less humid midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Rainy start to work week
- Stray strong storm possible
- Drier Tuesday Into Wednesday
DETAILED FORECAST:
THIS MORNING: Showers and a few storms are expected. A stray strong storm is possible. Temperatures are in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
Lingering showers and storms are expected. A stray strong storm is possible, especially before lunchtime.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, drier, and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, drier feel continues. Highs in the middle 80s. Shower chances return overnight.
THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Isolated showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and comfortable feel with highs around 80.
