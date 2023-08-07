Showers, storms expected today; Drier conditions, less humid midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rainy start to work week

Stray strong storm possible

Drier Tuesday Into Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THIS MORNING: Showers and a few storms are expected. A stray strong storm is possible. Temperatures are in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Lingering showers and storms are expected. A stray strong storm is possible, especially before lunchtime.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, drier, and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, drier feel continues. Highs in the middle 80s. Shower chances return overnight.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and comfortable feel with highs around 80.

