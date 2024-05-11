Showers early in the day; Mother’s Day looks great!

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Potential to see northern lights again tonight

Mother’s day looks great!

More rain next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Showers early in the day. Otherwise, we’re looking drier late day with clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.

Next Several Hours

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Warmer with highs back above 70 degrees.

Mother's Day At A Glance

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Slight chance of a shower late.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70 degrees.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Trending drier. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: A chance for storms returns. Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.





©2024 Cox Media Group