Showers early in the day; Mother’s Day looks great!

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Potential to see northern lights again tonight
- Mother’s day looks great!
- More rain next week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Showers early in the day. Otherwise, we’re looking drier late day with clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Warmer with highs back above 70 degrees.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Slight chance of a shower late.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Trending drier. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: A chance for storms returns. Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group