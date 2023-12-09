Scattered rain, warm temperatures today; colder start next week, flurries possible Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered rain and a few rumbles Saturday; much warmer than average

Stray flurries possible into Sunday, no accumulation

Colder start next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY (Record High: 65° - 1946): A few morning showers possible. Better chances for widespread showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Windy with gusts of 25-35 MPH, with a few higher gusts in thunderstorms possible. Much warmer than average with highs near 60. Generally drier overnight.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Cooler with temps in the upper 30s by the afternoon. Should any moisture remain as temps drop, a stray flurry may be possible but no accumulation expected.

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy with eventual clearing and colder with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry by Tuesday. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

