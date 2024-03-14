Rounds of storms with damaging winds, hail possible today; What to expect

MIAMI VALLEY — After periods of dry weather, we are expecting to see rounds of rain and storms today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has issued a Storm Tracking Alert. She is tracking this system and will have the latest this morning starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Storm threats for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WHAT TO EXPECT:

There is a slight risk of severe, a level two of five from the Storm Prediction Center today.

That means there is an isolated threat of damaging winds and hail, according to Ritz.

She says the biggest concern is wind, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Futurecast for Thursday 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TIMING:

There will be several rounds of thunderstorms today, Ritz said.

The first round will be late morning, the second afternoon round looks to be more linear, and finally the evening round.

The afternoon and evening batches could bring severe weather.

There is still major uncertainty with the time of each round.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will continue to track this storm.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will have a full update at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. on News Center 7.

