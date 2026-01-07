Record breaking warmth looking likely

This pattern has been quite the flip compared to December. Instead of significantly below normal temperatures, we’ve been dealing with significantly warmer than normal temperatures. All of this comes to a peak on Friday as we warm to the low and mid 60s across the Miami Valley.

The last time Dayton hit 60 or warmer in January was in 2023. Three separate time Dayton was able to do that. Come this Friday, we’re forecasting a high of 64 in Dayton with low to mid 60s across the Miami Valley.

The record high for January 9th is 61 degrees. That record has stood since 1946. I think there is a good chance of seeing a “2026” in the record books come Friday.

