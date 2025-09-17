Rainfall now running below average for the year

As of today, we are now running .12″ of rain below normal for the year. That is not much at all for a yearly total, but it goes to show how dry we’ve been recently. The surplus has been completely erased. This is all in large part due to the very dry conditions we’ve experienced over the past month and a half.

Dry Days Adding Up

Going forward, very dry conditions continue through at least Saturday. A pattern change should start to unfold Sunday, but models are still not in agreement what exactly that will look like.

For now, I think we’ll have enough moisture for isolated showers Sunday and Monday. More scattered activity appears likely Tuesday and Wednesday.