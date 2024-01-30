Rain, snow mix expected today; Returning sunshine late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Mixed precipitation late morning and afternoon
- Returning sunshine late week
- Temperatures remaining above normal
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: A wintry mix is expected late morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Sleet, freezing rain, and some snow are all possible.
More rain and snow mix expected into the afternoon. Accumulations will be difficult to pinpoint but should remain on grassy surfaces for snow accumulation.
The main thing to watch out for will be the possibility of some slick spots developing on the roads from morning into early afternoon. Especially bridges and overpasses.
High temperatures in the mid-30s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies hang around on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cool in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: First time we see the sun in a week and a half. Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 40s.
©2024 Cox Media Group