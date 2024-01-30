Rain, snow mix expected today; Returning sunshine late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Mixed precipitation late morning and afternoon

Returning sunshine late week

Temperatures remaining above normal

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: A wintry mix is expected late morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

What to expect at the bus stop

Sleet, freezing rain, and some snow are all possible.

Futurecast for Tuesday morning

More rain and snow mix expected into the afternoon. Accumulations will be difficult to pinpoint but should remain on grassy surfaces for snow accumulation.

Futurecast for Tuesday afternoon

The main thing to watch out for will be the possibility of some slick spots developing on the roads from morning into early afternoon. Especially bridges and overpasses.

Potential rainfall through Tuesday night

High temperatures in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies hang around on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cool in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: First time we see the sun in a week and a half. Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 40s.

