Rain returns tomorrow evening

DAYTON, OH — Tuesday was quiet across the Miami Valley. We enjoyed a mix of sun and clouds along with seasonable temperatures. Tomorrow, low pressure brings us increasing rain chances which last through Thursday.

Rain

Timing things out for you, much of the day Wednesday is dry. We’ll just see clouds on the increase. By Wednesday evening, rain starts to slowly migrate northward. Keep the umbrella with you if you’ll be out late. Higher rain chances arrive for everyone late Wednesday night continuing through Thursday. In general, the rain will be light only amounting to a few tenths of an inch. Heaviest rain will fall east of I-75.

Rain

It will be breezy too. Winds Wednesday will gust to 30MPH. Some gusts to 35MPH are possible on Thursday. The wind, rain, and chilly temperatures will combine to produce some uncomfortable weather.