Rain returns today; Colder temperature this weekend, chance for showers next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Rainy Friday
- Unsettled early next week
- Winter-like temperatures on the way
FULL FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Rain, steady moderate showers at times, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Otherwise, light showers all morning. Rain lightens throughout the afternoon.
Rainfall totals will only amount to around one-quarter inch, isolated higher amounts are possible. Gradual clearing begins throughout the evening. Climbing briefly to 60 before much colder air arrives Friday night.
SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather returns with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny again. Cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for rain arriving at night. Highs around 50 degrees.,
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy. Sustained winds 10-20 m.p.h., gusts to 30 m.p.h. possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night, much colder air crashes in, but most moisture is gone by then, but flurries are possible.
WEDNESDAY: Coldest day so far this fall season. Despite the return of sunshine, temperatures struggle to warm past the upper 30s.
THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: Winter attire will be needed for Thanksgiving. Cold in the morning with lows in the mid-20s. Only warming to the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.
