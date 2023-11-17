Rain returns today; Colder temperature this weekend, chance for showers next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rainy Friday

Unsettled early next week

Winter-like temperatures on the way

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FULL FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Rain, steady moderate showers at times, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Otherwise, light showers all morning. Rain lightens throughout the afternoon.

Bus stop forecast for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Futurecast for this morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Rainfall totals will only amount to around one-quarter inch, isolated higher amounts are possible. Gradual clearing begins throughout the evening. Climbing briefly to 60 before much colder air arrives Friday night.

Weekend forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather returns with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Temperature outlook for next the 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny again. Cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for rain arriving at night. Highs around 50 degrees.,

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy. Sustained winds 10-20 m.p.h., gusts to 30 m.p.h. possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night, much colder air crashes in, but most moisture is gone by then, but flurries are possible.

WEDNESDAY: Coldest day so far this fall season. Despite the return of sunshine, temperatures struggle to warm past the upper 30s.

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: Winter attire will be needed for Thanksgiving. Cold in the morning with lows in the mid-20s. Only warming to the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

©2023 Cox Media Group