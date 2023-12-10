Rain fades, temps drop; stray flurries possible Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain fades overnight as temps drop

Stray flurries are possible into Sunday, no accumulation

Colder start next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with temps in the upper 30s by the afternoon. Should any moisture remain as temps drop, a stray flurry may be possible but no accumulation is expected.

Saturday evening 7-day: December 9, 2023 Cooler but seasonable and dry into the new week.

Futurecast Futurecast (WHIO)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with eventual clearing and colder with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperature Trend Temperature Trend (WHIO)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry by Tuesday. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-40s.

7 Day Forecast 7 Day Forecast (WHIO)

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with temps near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

©2023 Cox Media Group