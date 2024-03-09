Rain ends this morning; Snow flurries possible tomorrow; Warmer temps coming next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain ends Saturday morning, temps drop

Snow flurries possible Sunday

Warming up next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers through the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s this morning, but falling into the upper 30s by sunset. Wind gusts around 30-35 MPH possible during the afternoon into the overnight.

Colder air wraps in Saturday night into early Sunday, bringing a change to a brief period of mix or light snow. Any accumulations look to be around 1/2″ at best thanks to warmer ground temperatures and coverage of snow.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow flurries possible. Any accumulations look to be around 1/2″ or so at best. Colder and windy with highs in the upper 30s. Gusts 30+ MPH through the day, with a few around 40MPH possible.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and still warm with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s

