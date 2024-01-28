Rain continues this morning; Mostly cloudy, colder tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Soggy Sunday, breezy as well

Another chance of rain/snow Tuesday

Sunshine remains absent until late week overall

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday Weather

SUNDAY: Rain continues this morning, gradually tapering to showers this afternoon. Some snow or sleet could mix in at times, but no accumulations are expected thanks to temperatures above freezing. Breezy with gusts to 30 MPH at times. Temperatures are steady in the middle to upper 30s for most.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit colder with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. An isolated sprinkle or flurry before daybreak is possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40. Rain and snow changing to rain with no accumulations.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower 40s.

