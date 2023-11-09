Rain chances decrease this AM, cool this afternoon; Dry conditions this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain chances decrease throughout the early morning

Much cooler air in store for today

Extended stretch of dry weather ahead

FULL FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Early morning rain will be gone by 6 a.m. Overcast skies remain with gradual clearing throughout the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Temperatures struggle to rebound during the afternoon. Much of the day will be spent in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will increase throughout the evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to the afternoon sun. Cool in the morning with lows in the lower 40s. Daytime highs reach the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Similar to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine. A cold morning gives way to highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer than Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing back to around 60.

