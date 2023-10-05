Rain arrives in area today; Cooler temperatures this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain arrives in Miami Valley

Coldest air of the season arrives Saturday

Seasonal transition begins

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Overcast early. A few isolated showers late in the morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Steady and more consistent rain falls during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. A few tenths of an inch of rain is possible, so totals won’t be overly high.

High temperatures in the upper 70s. Breezy with some gusts 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: A chance for showers early in the day, then mostly dry with just an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. Partial clearing with partly cloudy skies returning for the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds thicken back up with a chance for a few showers Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy for Saturday. A few light rain showers can’t be ruled out. Highs only get to the upper 50s making it the coolest day since early May.

Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH will make it feel even chillier.

SUNDAY: A cold start with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. As of now, it looks like a light breezy Sunday morning should help us avoid any risk for frost. Partly cloudy during the day with high temperatures again in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with cool highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer with highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

