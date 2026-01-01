Quieter weather pattern ahead

DAYTON, OH — After the snow of the past two nights, Dayton is up to 14.6″ of snow on the season. This is way ahead of schedule for this point in winter. Normally through January 1st, we would have only seen 5.8″ of snow.

Snow appears unlikely between now and the next 7 days. High pressure keeps us cold and dry through the weekend. As ridging aloft takes over heading into next week, temperatures go on a warming trend and we stay largely dry. Highs may even return to near 50 degrees by the middle part of next week.

We’re battling some timing differences on the models, but the next chance for widespread rain may be at least 7 days away.

