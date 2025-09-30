Quiet for now, perhaps some rain next week

DAYTON, OH — Good Tuesday to you! Dry and warm conditions continue across the Miami Valley thanks to high pressure both at the surface and aloft in the atmosphere. With that, we don’t expect many changes until early next week.

The air is very dry. Dew point readings across the Valley this afternoon are in the low 50s. Dry air heats up and cools down very easily. So, even though we climbed to 80+ again today, expect a comfortably cool night with lows in the 50s. The pattern of cool nights and warm days should stick around through at least the next 7 days.

Our next chance for rain may arrive next Tuesday. A cold front should gradually arrive into the Miami Valley by then. This front looks rather weak, but it may have just enough moisture to produce some rain showers on Tuesday. We’ll have to just wait and see how things trend until we get a bit closer.