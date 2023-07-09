Possible isolated showers to fall; Dry start to work week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Few Scattered Storms Possible This Evening

Sunday Trending Drier

Dry Start To Work Week

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: A couple isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray PM shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms becoming likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.









©2023 Cox Media Group